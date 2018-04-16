Register
16 April 2018
    US forces are seen at the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) headquarters after it was hit by Turkish airstrikes in Mount Karachok near Malikiya, Syria April 25, 2017.

    US Establishes New Military Base in Syria's Oil-Rich Deir ez-Zor - Reports

    © REUTERS / Rodi Said
    Middle East
    Despite President Donald Trump’s earlier promise to leave Syria in the immediate future, the United States has set up a military facility in Eastern Deir ez-Zor, Fars news agency reported, citing the Arabic-language Orient news website.

    According to the media outlet, the new US military base is located in al-Tanak oilfield, which is controlled by the Kurdish militia, and American troops have dispatched more equipment to the Syrian army’s defense lines – from the town of Khasham in southeastern Deir ez-Zor to the city of Hosseinieh, northeast of the region.

    READ MORE: Trump Wanted to Target Russian, Iranian Objects in Syrian Strike — Reports

    Earlier in the day, the White House reiterated President Trump’s resolve to withdraw US forces from Syria as soon as possible following French President Emmanuel Macron’s remark about convincing his American counterpart to maintain a US presence in the war-torn country for a long time.

    “The US mission has not change – the president has been clear he wants US forces to come home as quickly as possible. We are determined to completely crush [Daesh] and create the conditions that will prevent its return. In addition we expect our regional allies and partners to take greater responsibility both militarily and financially for securing the region,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

    On April 14, the United States, the UK and France carried out coordinated airstrikes against Syria in response to an alleged chemical weapons attack by the government of Bashar al-Assad in the city of Douma in Eastern Ghouta. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the three countries fired over 100 missiles, most of which were intercepted by the Syrian Air Defenses. Damascus dismissed the attack as a “brutal, barbaric aggression,” highlighting that the country’s determination to “fight and crush terrorism in every inch” would only increase after the trilateral strikes.

    Syrian artist Aziz al-Asmar works on a mural depicting the war in his country ahead of the start of the Astana peace talks, on January 19, 2017, in the Syrian rebel-held town of Binnish, on the outskirts of Idlib
    © AFP 2018 / Omar haj kadour
    Graffiti Saying 'Ivanka's Father, Your Strikes Are Rooster's Flatulence' Appear in Idlib' (PHOTO)
    Last month, President Trump announced plans to pull US troops out of Syria “very soon” to “let the other people take care of it.”

    Since 2014, the US-led international coalition has been conducting airstrikes against what it called Daesh targets in Syria without a UN mandate or Damascus’s consent. The Assad government has consistently denounced the US military presence in the country as a “violation” of national sovereignty.

    Tags:
    airstrikes, US military presence, Donald Trump, Deir ez-Zor, Syria
