22:16 GMT +315 April 2018
    Aftermath of attack on the Barzah scientific research center near Damascus, April 14, 2018

    US Strike in Syria Reportedly Hits Cancer Medicine Research Lab (PHOTO, VIDEO)

    Middle East
    Topic:
    US, UK, France Strike Syria With Over 100 Missiles in Response to Alleged Chemical Attack (48)
    The US-led missile strike against Syria, allegedly aimed at suspected chemical weapon sites, has reportedly resulted in the destruction of a pharmaceutical facility used to produce cancer drugs.

    The Institution for the Development of Pharmaceutical and Chemical Industries in Barzeh, which was one of the targets of the recent US-led attack against Syria, was used to produce medical drugs which are currently in short supply in the country due to sanctions imposed by the West, Press TV reports.

    "Since the Syria crisis broke out, the country has been short of all kinds of medicines due to the sanctions from Western countries. Foreign companies stopped exporting high-quality medicines to Syria, especially anti-cancer medicines. So we have been conducting researches  on anti-cancer medicines here, and three cancer drugs have been developed," the facility head said.

    Aftermath of attack on the Barzah scientific research center near Damascus, April 14, 20182018
    Aftermath of attack on the Barzah scientific research center near Damascus, April 14, 2018

    Syrian Ambassador to the United Nations Bashar Ja'afari leaves the Security Council chambers after meeting on the situation in Syria, Saturday, April 14, 2018 at United Nations headquarters
    UN Chief Warns of ‘Full-Blown Military Escalation' Over Syria Attacks
    He also remarked that neither he nor his colleagues would’ve been able to remain at the facility like they do now if it contained any chemical weapons like the US authorities claimed.

    "If there were chemical weapons in the building, we would not be here. My colleagues and I came here at 05:00 this morning. If there were chemical weapons, we would need to wear masks and take other protective measures to be staying here," the man explained.

    Aftermath of attack on the Barzah scientific research center near Damascus, April 14, 2018
    Aftermath of attack on the Barzah scientific research center near Damascus, April 14, 2018

    The research center is located in the Barzeh neighborhood near Damascus and is comprised of scientific labs and an educational center, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency.

    READ MORE: Facts About Syrian Targets Bombed by US, Allies (PHOTOS)

    Earlier, the United Kingdom, the United States and France launched strikes at Syria over reports of a chemical attack in the city of Douma, with the three countries firing over 100 missiles at the Middle Eastern country.

    Aftermath of attack on the Barzah scientific research center near Damascus, April 14, 2018
    Aftermath of attack on the Barzah scientific research center near Damascus, April 14, 2018

    Most of the missiles, however, were reportedly intercepted by Syrian air defense forces.

    READ MORE: Syrians Celebrate Downing of 'Invincible American Tomahawks' (PHOTO, VIDEO)

    Syria’s President Bashar Assad has slammed the attack as an act of "aggression" and praised the quality of the Soviet-made weapons from the 1970s that were used by his country to repel the strike.

    Topic:
    US, UK, France Strike Syria With Over 100 Missiles in Response to Alleged Chemical Attack (48)

    Related:

    US Media Releases PHOTO Allegedly Proving 'Successful' Missile Strike in Syria
    Putin: Further Western Strikes in Syria Contrary to Int'l Law Will Lead to Chaos
    Israeli Media Alarmed Over Russia’s S-300 Supply to Syria
    Tags:
    cancer drug, laboratory, missile strike, destruction, damage, medicine, Syria, Damascus
