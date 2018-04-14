Syrians Celebrate Downing of 'Invincible American Tomahawks' (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Residents of the Syrian capital took to the streets to voice their anger at the recent missile strike, launched against their country by the United States and its allies over a still-unproven chemical weapon attack.

People in Damascus flocked to the city center to take part in a spontaneous rally held in the wake of a US-led missile attack that was launched hours earlier against targets in the Syrian capital and in other parts of the country.

The city residents were waving Syrian flags and chanting anti-US slogans, condemning the attack and praising the efforts of Syria’s armed forces, which managed to intercept a large number of incoming missiles.

© AFP 2018 / Louai Beshara Syrians wave the national flag and wave portraits of President Bashar al-Assad as they gather at the Umayyad Square in Damascus on April 14, 2018, to condemn the strikes carried out by the United States, Britain and France against the Syrian regime

Those in attendance blasted the missile strike as a violation of international law and accused US President Donald Trump and his allies of waging a "criminal war" against Syria.

The rally participants also celebrated the destruction of 71 of the "invincible American Tomahawks" by the Syrian air defense forces, and vowed to continue resisting the aggression against their country.

The United States, together with France and the UK, launched a series of missile strikes against a number of locations in Syria over an alleged chemical weapons attack in the city of Douma, which the US leadership blamed on Damascus.

A total of 103 cruise and air-to-surface missiles were launched at targets in Syria by US warships deployed in the Red Sea, tactical planes over the Mediterranean Sea and B-1B bombers from the al-Tanf area, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

The Syrian General Staff also declared that the country's air defense systems were able to shoot down most of the missiles aimed at Damascus and at other targets located elsewhere in the country.