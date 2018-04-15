Saudi King Lambasts Iran's Alleged "Blatant Interference" in Arab Affairs

"We renew our strong condemnation of Iran's terrorist acts in the Arab region and reject its blatant interference in the affairs of Arab countries," Saudi King Salman said during a speech in Dhahran, eastern Saudi Arabia at the summit of the Arab League.
He also blamed Tehran, which has repeatedly denied supplying ballistic missiles to Yemen's Houthi militia, of being responsible for the rebels' attacks targeting the Kingdom. Salman said that the missiles being launched from Yemeni territory were "produced in Iran."
Commenting on the US embassy's relocation to Jerusalem, a decision which has been fiercely condemned by Arab states, Salman denounced the move. "We reiterate our rejection of the US decision on Jerusalem," the royal said. "East Jerusalem is an integral part of the Palestinian territories," he added.
King Abdullah II of Jordan told summit attendees that the Arab countries were in favor of a political settlement to the conflict in Syria.
The 29th summit of the Arab League in Dhahran opened on Sunday. The main issues of the summit are expected to include Syria, the Palestinian issue, the situation in Yemen, and Iran's alleged interference in the affairs of Arab states. Syria was suspended from the Arab League in 2011 over the ongoing conflict in the country and accusations of war crimes by the government. In 2014, the Arab League said Syria's seat would remain vacant until the opposition formed their own parallel institutions.
Last week, Saudi media reported that air defenses in Riyadh intercepted a Houthi missile. Saudi Arabia and its US allies have repeatedly accused Iran of providing military support for the rebels, a claim which Tehran has denied, citing the blockade against Yemen initiated by the Saudi-led coalition.
