Clashes Erupt on Third Consecutive Friday of Protests at Israel-Gaza Border

At least eight Palestinians got wounds as clashes between protesters and Israeli servicemen at the Israeli-Gaza border begin to turn violent. This is already the third week of the demonstrations, which the Israeli Defense Forces try to disperse with tear gas and live fire.

Eight protesters have already been reported wounded by Israeli fire, according to the Gaza health ministry, as thousands of Palestinians are demonstrating in the third round of the six-week-long protests in the border area between Israel and Gaza.

However, even larger protests are expected on Friday afternoon after many demonstrators come back from Friday Muslim midday prayers.

