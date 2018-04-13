Clashes Erupt on Third Consecutive Friday of Protests at Israel-Gaza Border

Eight protesters have already been reported wounded by Israeli fire, according to the Gaza health ministry, as thousands of Palestinians are demonstrating in the third round of the six-week-long protests in the border area between Israel and Gaza.
However, even larger protests are expected on Friday afternoon after many demonstrators come back from Friday Muslim midday prayers.
