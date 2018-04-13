New Wave of Clashes Erupts Along Israel-Gaza Border

Thousands of Palestinians are demonstrating in the third round of the six-week-long protests in the border area between Israel and Gaza. Eight protesters have already been wounded by Israeli fire, whereas even larger protests are expected after Friday Muslim prayers.

At least eight Palestinian protesters were injured as tensions at the Israeli-Gaza border begin to heat up on the third consecutive Friday of protests, Gaza's health ministry reported. The spokesperson for the Israeli Defense Forces has confirmed that Israeli troops are deploying tear gas and using live fire in order to disperse protesters at some points along the security fence.

Local media report that the Israeli army has closed all roads leading to the Gaza strip.

Organizers call on the demonstrators to burn Israeli flags and raise the Palestinian ones.

#متابعة |استعدادات في غزة للمشاركة في الجمعة الثلاثة لـ #مسيرة_العودة_الكبرى:وهي جمعة "حرق علم الاحتلال ورفع العلم الفلسطيني" على طول الحدود الشرقية لقطاع غزة مع الأراضي المحتلة، وذلك ضمن فعاليات "مسيرة العودة". pic.twitter.com/Dc0zSEloVM — كبـر نيـوز (@kabur_News) April 13, 2018

RT DaysofPalestine "Raising the flag of Palestine in the “ Return Camps “ at the eastern borders of #Gaza. pic.twitter.com/YKqLpz19fJ" — Richard Hardigan (@RichardHardigan) April 13, 2018

Earlier, the Israely military warned that protest actions which would turn violent will get a response.

Hamas terror organization is planning more violent riots tomorrow. For many Israeli families the Gaza Strip is a short walk from their backyard. IDF soldiers don’t just protect a border but what lies behind it — our families, our homes, and our children. WATCH pic.twitter.com/9Zuh4V8HQa — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) April 12, 2018

The six-week protest campaign, dubbed the Great March of Return, was organized by the Hamas movement and began on March 30. According to Hamas, Palestinians are peacefully demanding their right to return to the territories they claim were illegally seized by Israel, while Israeli authorities say that Palestinians can settle only in Gaza and the West Bank.

According to the Gaza health ministry, since the start of the protests, over 30 Palestinians have been killed and more than 1,300 got wounds.