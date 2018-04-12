Register
13:59 GMT +312 April 2018
    President Donald Trump walks onto stage to speak at Local 18 Richfield Training Facility, Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Richfield, Ohio.

    Trump Falls Back Via Twitter: "Never Said When Attack on Syria Would Take Place"

    US President Donald Trump took to Twitter again almost 24 hours after his threat to attack Syria only to state that an American strike on Syria in retaliation to an alleged chemical attack in Douma on April 7 could be "very soon or not soon at all."

    "Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all!" Trump stated in his latest tweet just under 24 hours since having announced his intention to launch "new and smart" missiles on Syrian targets.

    He also decided to underscore the "great job" America has done "of ridding the region of ISIS" under his rule.

    It is the second consecutive day that Trump has made controversial statements regarding the situation in Syria in the wake of an alleged chemical attack in Douma, blamed on Damascus despite the absence of any credible evidence.

    The day before the US president had taken to Twitter to urge Russia to "get ready for nice and new and 'smart' missiles in Syria," following Moscow's statement to shoot any missile fired in Syria.

    'Get Ready Russia! Trump Threatens Attack on Syria, Moscow Strikes Back

    However, shortly thereafter, Trump changed his tone and announced that "we need our nations to work together" and explained all the current tensions between the countries by "the Fake & Corrupt Russia Investigation, headed up by the all-Democrat loyalists."

    Accusations Against Damascus

    Despite the lack of credible evidence on the issue and denial by the Syrian authorities, the United States and its allies rushed to blame the alleged chemical attack on Damascus, emphasizing that a "history" of using such weapons by the Syrian authorities was "not in dispute."

    "Get Ready Russia!" Trump Threatens Attack on Syria, Moscow Strikes Back

    This social media storm comes in line with his April 9 statements, saying that he was mulling a "powerful" military response to the alleged chemical attack, blamed by Syrian opposition media outlets on the Syrian government without any actual proof.

    UN Security Council Meeting Over Syrian Crisis (VIDEO)

    This tough stance and accusations against the Syrian government are reasoned by reports published by several Syrian opposition media platforms, citing militants, on April 7. They claimed that Syrian government forces had used chemical weapons against civilians in the city of Douma in Eastern Ghouta. The story was immediately shared by the White Helmets, which started posting unverified footage of the aftermath of the alleged attack, with claims that up to 70 people had died of "widespread suffocation."

    * Daesh — a terror group banned in numerous countries, including Russia.

