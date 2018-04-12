British Warjets on Cyprus Ready for Military Action in Syria – Reports

UK’s Royal Air Force jets on Cyprus are ready to swoop into action if the cabinet authorizes airstrikes on Syria, sources told The Times newspaper.

British fighter jets have been operating from the RAF Akrotiri airbase in the Eastern Mediterranean, from where they have been attacking the Daesh terror group.

"We have planes on the tarmac in Akrotiri. We are ready," a Whitehall source told The Times newspaper.

© AP Photo/ Neil Munns UK Submarines Sent Within Missile Range of Syria for Strikes - Report

This comes in response to last Saturday’s alleged chemical attack on the city of Douma in the Eastern Ghouta region near Damascus. Syrian authorities have denied any wrongdoing after destroying its stockpile of chemical weapons. US President Donald Trump threatened Syria with a missile strike.

A UK Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson told Sputnik that Theresa May would hold a cabinet meeting on Thursday to discuss the form of UK’s participation in the possible US-led operation.