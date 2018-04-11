Register
23:58 GMT +311 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A child runs along a street in front of clouds of smoke billowing following a reported air strike on Douma, the main town of Syria's rebel enclave of Eastern Ghouta

    White House: Trump Holds Russia and Syria Responsible for Douma Chemical Attack

    © AFP 2018/ Hasan Mohamed
    US
    Get short URL
    15346

    The White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a briefing on Wednesday that Washington has not laid out a timetable on possible strikes on Syria. However, US President Donald Trump is leaving a number of options on Damascus besides a purported missile strike.

    Moreover, Donald Trump believes that the Russian and Syrian authorities should be held accountable for an alleged chemical attack in the town of Douma, White House Press Secretary said.

    "The president holds Russia and Syria responsible for this chemical weapons attack," Sanders said, adding that the intelligence reports provided to the United States do not support Russia's assertion that the attack was staged by the White Helmets.

    However, Trump has not yet made a final decision on how the United States will respond to the alleged chemical attack in the Syrian city of Douma, White House Press Secretary emphasized.

    "We have a number of options and all of those options are still on the table. Final decisions haven’t been made yet on that front," Sanders told reporters on Wednesday.

    An EgyptAir plane lands at Cairo Airport in Egypt May 19, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Amr Abdallah Dalsh
    EASA Issues Alert for Eastern Mediterranean Due to Possible Airstrikes on Syria
    In addition, White House spokesperson said that Russia is partially responsible for Syria's alleged recent use of chemical weapons against civilians in Douma because Moscow has failed the prevention from carrying out another chemical attack as it had earlier guaranteed.

    "They guaranteed that the use of chemical weapons by Syria would not happen again. They failed at that," Sanders told reporters on Wednesday.

    On Saturday, reports emerged alleging that a chlorine in an attack in Douma killed up to 70 people. Trump has accused Damascus of carrying out the alleged chemical weapons attack, and blames Russia and Iran for supporting the Syrian President Bashar Assad. The government in Damascus denies allegations that it carried out the alleged chemical attack.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the goal of the groundless reports about alleged chemical attacks was to provide cover for terrorists and justify the use of military force against Bashar Assad. As early as March 13 Russian DEfense Ministry has warned that terrorist groups in Eastern Ghouta were plotting to stage a chemical attack as a provocation.

    Related:

    UK Submarines Sent Within Missile Range of Syria for Strikes - Report
    Twitter Users Mock NATO Plane Drawing 'Phallic Symbol' Near Syria Amid Tensions
    US Choppers Allegedly Evacuate Daesh Militants Amid Trump's Vow to Attack Syria
    Don't Attack Syria: Look What Trump Tweeted When Obama Was 'in da House'
    Tags:
    civilians, staging, chemical attack, White House, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Douma, Syria, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stunning Views of Frozen Lake Baikal
    Stunning Views of Frozen Lake Baikal
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse