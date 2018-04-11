Saudi Air Defense Intercepts Missile Over Najran, Shoots Down Two Drones

Reports surfaced earlier that loud blasts had been heard in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh. Saudi media reported that a ballistic missile was intercepted over the city.

Saudi Arabia's air defense forces have intercepted a missile over the city of Najran, according to the Saudi-led coalition statement. Yemen's Al Masirah TV, controlled by the Houthis, reported that the missile was targeting a Saudi Aramco facility in the city.

The coalition spokesman also added that two Yemeni Houthis drones had been shot down in the southern part of Saudi Arabia. One of the drones targeted the Abha international airport in Asir province, while the other an unnamed "civilian object" in Jizan, reports Saudi Press Agency. The incident temporarily halted air traffic at the airport.

This was not the first time Houthis fighters target Najran Region in Saudi Arabia. Saudi air defense forces have reportedely intercepted a ballistic missile in the region on March 31, 2018, although Houthis claim it reached the destination — National Guard camp.