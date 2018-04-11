Saudi Arabia's Air Defense Reportedly Intercepts Rocket Over Riyadh (VIDEO)

Saudi Arabia, which leads a coalition against the Yemeni forces on request of the country's president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, has been regularly shelled by the Yemeni Houthis.

According to Saudi Arabia's Al Arabiya broadcaster, the kingdoms' air defense forces have intercepted a missile over the capital Riyadh on Wednesday, following at least three blasts that were heard in the city.

At the same time, there has been no immediate comment from the government yet.

The statement comes after the Houthis said earlier in the day that they launched a drone strike on a facility belonging to Saudi Aramco in southern Saudi Arabia.

There is a blasts in Riyadh. Very nasty sound heard. pic.twitter.com/2CEka84SPJ — AbouWaqqas (@SFarooqShah) 11 апреля 2018 г.

Saudi Arabia has been regularly shelled by the Yemeni forces. Last week, the Yemeni forces claimed a ballistic missile had successfully hit a Saudi military base near the border city of Jizan, with the Saudi-led coalition’s spokesman stating that the rocket had been intercepted.

Last month, the Saudi-led coalition reported it had intercepted and destroyed seven ballistic missiles, fired at Saudi Arabia from Yemen; three of them targeted Riyadh.

Since 2015, the Saudi-led coalition has been conducting a military campaign against Houthis in Yemen at the request of the country's internationally recognized President Hadi.