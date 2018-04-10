Register
    An EgyptAir plane lands at Cairo Airport in Egypt May 19, 2016

    EASA Issues Alert for Eastern Mediterranean Due to Possible Airstrikes on Syria

    © REUTERS/ Amr Abdallah Dalsh
    Middle East
    14336

    European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) Issues rapid alert notification for "Eastern Mediterranean/Nicosia FIR Area" due to possible airstrikes on Syria in next 72 hours.

    According to the agency, the alert was issued "due to the possible launch of airstrikes with air-to-ground and/or cruise missiles within the next 72 hours, and the possibility of intermittent disruption of radio navigation equipment, due consideration needs to be taken when planning flight operations in the Eastern Mediterranean/Nicosia FIR area".

    According to the European-based media reports, the initial alert notification was issued by the Network Manager Operations Centre (NMOC).

    A general view shows the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman at an undisclosed position in the Mediterranean Sea, south of Sicily, Monday June 14, 2010
    © AP Photo/ Fabrizio Bensch/Pool
    US to Deploy Harry Truman Strike Group to Middle East Amid Syria Tensions
    Earlier in the day, US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters that the United States was seeking a coordinated response together with its allies to the recent alleged chemical attack in the Syrian city of Douma

    "The United States through the White House, through the State Department and others as well have been having conversations with our allies and partners overseas," Nauert said. "We are looking for a coordinated response, whatever that response might be, to the situation in Syria."

    Meanwhile, the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman has left from Norfolk, Virginia for a deployment in the Middle East and Europe, US media reported earlier. The guided-missile cruiser Normandy and guided-missile destroyers Arleigh Burke, Bulkeley, Forrest Sherman and Farragut also accompany the Harry S. Truman, Stars and Stripes reported earlier citing US Navy officials.

    In addition, US Navy officials have said that about 6,500 servicemen with the carrier strike group would be deployed to the region.

