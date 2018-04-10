Iraq to Take All Necessary Measures to Block Cross-Border Daesh Attacks - Abadi

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced that the country would take all necessary measures to prevent cross-border attacks by Daesh militants in Syria.

Previously, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi announced country's plans to launch a cross-border operation to fight against terrorists on the territory of Syria, explaining that the anti-terror fight "developed from fighting terror in Iraq to fighting terror in the region".

In late 2017, Iraq has declared the final defeat of the Daesh* terror group after years of fight against militants. The victory was celebrated with a military parade held in Baghdad's Green Zone.

The same year was also victorious for Syria - the country's armed forces declared victory over Daesh, citing the liberation of the last town in Syria from the jihadists and the end of their three-year reign in the region.

This week, Daesh militants said in a statement posted on their social media accounts that they renew their pledge of loyalty to "the commander of the faithful and the caliph of the Muslims, the mujahid sheikh Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi."

*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State), a terrorist group banned in Russia