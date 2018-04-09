Register
    Syrian army soldiers are seen at the entrance of Harasta, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria March 22, 2018

    Israeli Attack on Base Indirect Reaction to Syrian Army’s Success – Damascus

    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Middle East
    The Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday that two Israeli F-15 fighter jets had conducted an attack against Syria's T-4 base, following the reports by Syrian media that the facility had undergone a missile strike.

    The Syrian Foreign Ministry has sent a letter to the Secretary-General of the United Nations regarding the recent Israeli air attack against the Syrian military base in Homs province from the Lebanese airspace.

    "The Israeli attack constitutes an indirect response to the success of the Syrian Arab Army in eliminating armed terrorist groups from the Damascus Damascus suburbs and other Syrian areas. These groups helped to kill the Syrian people, abduct civilians and use them as human shields. Three thousand shells in just three months have led to the deaths of 155 citizens and wounded 865 civilians, mostly women and children."

    According to the ministry, Syria reserves the right "to defend its population, territory, and sovereignty by all available means, in line with the UN Charter and international law."

    READ MORE: Lavrov on Likely US Strike on Syria: Moscow Has Commitments Towards Damascus

    The ministry also warned Israel of serious repercussions of its attacks and the continuous support for armed terrorist organizations and the occupation of Arab territories, including Golan Heights.

    The statement also slams the US for its support for Israel's "dangerous, aggressive approach."

    "The Syrian Arab Republic again calls upon the Security Council to fulfill its responsibilities in the maintenance of international peace and security, to condemn this blatant Israeli aggression and to take resolute and immediate action to prevent the recurrence of such attacks.

    READ MORE: Israeli Spy Jet Seen Over Syrian Airbase Struck by Missiles — Reports

    Earlier in the day, Syria’s SANA news agency reported that a missile strike targeted Syria’s T-4 airbase in the east of Homs province. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the attack was carried out by two F-15 fighter jets of the Israeli Air Force firing missiles from the Lebanese airspace.

