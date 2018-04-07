Register
13:38 GMT +307 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Shiite rebels, known as Houthis protest against Saudi-led airstrikes, in Sanaa, Yemen, Friday, March 18, 2016.

    Houthis Claim Yemen President 'Simply Tool' in Saudi Arabia'a Hands

    © REUTERS/ Hani Mohammed
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah is ready for peace with Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Arab coalition that supports him, thereby putting an end to the interference of other countries in the affairs of Yemen, a foreign relations official for foreign relations Hussein al-Azi told Sputnik.

    "We are ready for peace […] that respects the pride of the Yemeni people, which will put an end to the interference in the affairs of Yemen," said Al-Azi.

    He noted that the Yemeni politicians supporting President Hadi, including Foreign Minister Abdul-Malik al-Makhlafi, were "simply tools that do not solve anything, and the decision about the war is in the hands of Saudi Arabia."

    "If Saudi Arabia wanted peace, this would certainly help the peace process in Yemen," he added.

    READ MORE: Houthis Violate Laws of War by Launching Missiles at Saudi Arabia — HRW

    Soldiers stand on a tank of the Saudi-led coalition deployed on the outskirts of the southern Yemeni port city of Aden on August 3, 2015, during a military operation against Shiite Huthi rebels and their allies.
    © AFP 2018/ Saleh Al-Obeidi
    Saudi Air Defenses Shoot Down Houthi Rebels' Missile Near Yemen Border - Reports
    According to the representative of the Houthis, the allegations of a threat to the peace in the region and the security by Saudi Arabia are groundless, since the Yemenis just use their right to defend themselves. "Seven rockets were fired over the territory of Saudi Arabia, and 550 thousand missiles were fired at the territory of Yemen, there are double standards in assessing the situation… But Yemen is firm in upholding a fair and honest world for preserving its sovereignty, freedom and natural right to create a fair Yemenite state", said al-Azi.

    Yemen has been engulfed in a violent conflict between the government headed by Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi movement.

    Since March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request. Millions of Yemenis remain in need of immediate humanitarian aid, according to the United Nations report.

    Related:

    Houthis Call For Peace With Saudi-led Coalition
    Houthis, Supporters of Saleh Open ‘New Page’ of Alliance
    Houthis Claimed to Hamper Yemen's Dead Ex-President's Party - Source
    Tags:
    peace, Houthis, Saudi Arabia, Yemen
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: March 31 - April 6
    This Week in Pictures: March 31 - April 6
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse