Yemen's Houthi Rebels Reportedly Shoot Down Saudi Arabian F-15 Jet

A Royal Saudi Air Force aircraft has been downed in the Sa'da Governorate in the northwest of war-torn Yemen, rebels said, cited by local news outlets.

Houthi Rebels claim they have downed a Saudi Arabian F-15 jet, according ot al Jazeera. Press TV reported that the aircraft was intercepted and downed by Yemen's air defense forces, backed by fighters from allied Popular Committees. The plane that was reportedly participating in the airstrikes on residential neighborhoods in the province was hit by a surface-to-air missile.

​Alleged images of the falling plane emerged on Twitter.

