One Killed, 6 Injured in Damascus Car Bomb Blast, Russian Military Confirms

HMEYMIM (Sputnik) - The Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation confirmed reports that one civilian was killed and six others were injured in a car bomb blast in the Syrian capital, Damascus, on Friday.

A local police source told Sputnik earlier in the day that at least one person was killed and six more wounded when an explosive device detonated in a car parked near Al Khansaa mosque in the northern Barzeh district of Damascus.

"As a result of an explosion of a bomb-rigged car in the capital's district of Barzeh, near the Al Khansaa mosque, one civilian died and six more were wounded,"center's commander Maj. Gen. Yuri Yevtushenko said at a daily briefing.

This explosion is the latest in the series of attacks staged by militants in various districts of Damascus and its suburbs. On March 20, one of the deadliest attacks in recent weeks killed 37 people after a rocket exploded at a market in the Jaramana neighborhood.