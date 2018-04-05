Register
21:06 GMT +305 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    This Saturday, April. 29, 2017 still taken from video, shows an American soldier standing on an armored vehicle in the northern village of Darbasiyah, Syria

    'Essentially Nothing Changed' in US Policy in Syria - Joint Staff Chief

    © AP Photo/ APTV
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    309

    Despite US Donald Trump's intention to withdraw troops from Syria, US military officials continue to insist on the opposite policy.

    Speaking about Trump's recently announced plans to return US troops back from Syria, the director of the US Joint Staff, Director Lt. Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, noted that "essentially nothing has changed" in the country's policy in the Arab Republic. However, he stated that the US-led coalition is "very close" to completing its mission on Syrian soil, in the fight against the Daesh* terrorist group.

    "A lot of great work's been done in Syria. We are very close to reaching an end state against the caliphate," McKenzie said. "We think as we go forward one of the things that we haven't been given is a timeline, and that's actually very effective. And that might have been a problem that we saw before in Afghanistan where we operated against the timeline that was known to the enemy."

    Trump's Mixed Signals

    The initial March 3 statement by US President Donald Trump, vowing to pull out the country's troops from Syria in the near term, was met with opposition from Trump's special envoy to the US-led coalition, Brett McGurk and a number of top US officials, such as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Joseph Dunford and some others.

    READ MORE: While Trump Wants Pullout From Syria, Officials Reportedly Advise the Opposite

    McGurk's stance insisted that the coalition's mission in Syria was not over and the US would stay in the country until the terrorist group is defeated. Pompeo and Dunford, in their turn, advised the president against the withdrawal, saying that it would harm the national interests: it would allow Russia, Turkey and Iran to freely pursue their own interests in the region, something which runs counter to the US agenda.

    Trump's position includes a compelling argument: the amount of money the United States has spent on operations in Syria and Iraq without gaining anything in return. However, on March 4 he made a small step back, saying that the country's troops in Syria would remain "a little longer," but expressed his desire to withdraw relatively soon.

    READ MORE: Trump Agrees to Keep Troops in Syria — Administration Official

    *Daesh — the terrorist group, banned in numerous countries, including Russia.

    Results of Russian Air Campaign and US-led Coalition Intervention in Syria
    © Sputnik/
    Results of Russian Air Campaign and US-led Coalition Intervention in Syria
    Tags:
    troops withdrawal, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Space News Alert! Cosmic March in Best PHOTOS
    No Place Like Home
    No Place Like Home
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse