Daesh Seized Oil Field From US-Backed Forces in Eastern Syria – Reports

Militants from the Daesh* terror group attacked areas under the control of the US-backed Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the oil rich province of Deir ez-Zor in eastern Syria on April 2, according to reports by Al Masdar News.

Several SDF positions east of the Euphrates River were targeted in Daesh’s latest offensive in the province, where it maintains a small presence.

The town of al-Bahra was targeted first by Daesh terrorists, who then proceeded to seize the al-Saykhan oil field after lengthy clashes with defending forces from the SDF.

Reinforcements from the SDF reportedly arrived near the oil field this morning and launched a counter-attack against the Daesh militants. The current situation is unclear, with conflicting reports regarding whose control the oil field is under and whether or not clashes are continuing.

The SDF also seized large swathes of territory in the province from Daesh, including a number of oil fields. US-backed militants are currently in control of 70-80 percent of Syria’s proven oil reserves, though it’s believed revenue-sharing agreements are in place between the Syrian government and the SDF.

