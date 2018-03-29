5,300+ Militants, Relatives, Left E Ghouta on Wednesday – MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Almost 5,300 militants and their families left the settlement of Irbin in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta on Wednesday, they were transported to the Idlib province, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday.

“The number of militants, who wish to stop resisting and leave the area of Eastern Ghouta, is not declining. On March 28, 5,290 militants and members of their families left the area through the organized humanitarian corridor and were transported to the province of Idlib by 89 buses,” the ministry’s statement read.

The situation in Eastern Ghouta has been tense over the past months, resulting in ongoing shelling by militants of Damascus and fire from the Syrian pro-government forces. Syrian government says it opens fire in response to shelling from Eastern Ghouta, but Western countries are accusing the Syrian government and Russia of being responsible for the intensification of tensions in the area.

On February 24, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 2401 that urges all parties to the conflict in Syria to immediately stop fighting and adhere to a humanitarian pause for at least 30 days across the whole of Syria.