Register
12:56 GMT +327 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Residents of the liberated Raqqa province. File photo

    Violent Clashes Between US-Backed Kurds and Locals Reported in Raqqa (WATCH)

    © Sputnik/ Hikmet Durgun
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    181

    Several soldiers and civilians have been injured in the uprising, which followed the detention of the leader of the Bu Khamis tribe and reported charging of the locals.

    The residents of several villages in Western Raqqa, Syria, have started protests against US-backed Kurdish militants from the Syrian Democratic Forces. These have become violent, according to the Iranian news agency Fars. As the news outlet reported, the locals of the area have  set some Kurdish bases on fire and blocked streets with burning tires. Some civilians as well as SDF militants have been wounded.

    The uprising began after the militia detained an elder of the local Bu Khamis tribe, Sheikh Bashir Hamdan al-Hashmar. It has also been said that the SDF has been taxing residents to pay for the fight with Turkish forces in the operation in Afrin. As the residents in one town in Raqqa Region reported, each family there must pay 500 Syrian Liras.

    The same fee was imposed in a camp in Western Raqqa, where those families who don’t want to pay “the costs of war” are threatened with expulsion.

    Another way to cover the shortage, as Fars suggests, is disassembling warplanes from the local base. The parts are subsequently sold to unknown parties.

    READ MORE: Pentagon Suggests US Will Keep Arming Kurds in Syria After Raqqa

    US-backed forces drove Daesh* out of Raqqa in October 2017. The city previously served as the de facto capital of the terrorist group's self-declared caliphate.

    *Terror organisation, also known as Daesh, IS, ISIL or ISIS; Banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Ankara Accuses Syrian Kurds of Plotting Daesh Terrorists' Withdrawal From Raqqa
    Raqqa Not Liberated Yet as Kurdish-Led SDF Rebels' Clashes With Daesh Continue
    British Filmmaker 'Loved by Kurdish Community' Killed in Daesh Ambush Near Raqqa
    Kurdish-led SDF Unite 2 Fronts in Raqqa Destroying Link Between Daesh Positions
    'Half of Raqqa Residents' Flee as Kurds Rush to Liberate Terrorist 'Capital'
    Kurdish Autonomy in Syria in Question as Raqqa Offensive Gains Momentum
    Tags:
    uprising, Kurdish fighters, clashes, violence, Afrin, Syria, Raqqa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Deadly Fire in Russian Shopping Center
    Deadly Fire in Russian Shopping Center
    Petulant POTUS
    Petulant POTUS
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse