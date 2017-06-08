Register
11:06 GMT +308 June 2017
Live
    Search
    A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), made up of US-backed Kurdish and Arab fighters, raises a flag of the SDF near the village of Bir Fawaz, 20 km north of Raqqa, during their offensive towards the Islamic State (IS) group's Syrian stronghold as part of the third phase retake the city and its surroundings, on February 8, 2017

    Kurdish Autonomy in Syria in Question as Raqqa Offensive Gains Momentum

    © AFP 2017/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 31622

    The Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) entered the Syrian city of Raqqa, the de-facto capital of Daesh.

    US-Led Coalition Denies Involvement in Daquq Airstrikes Against Civilians
    © AP Photo/ Bram Janssen
    US-Led Coalition Carries Out 17 Strikes Against Daesh Near Raqqa
    "Our forces entered the city of Raqqa from the eastern district of Al-Meshleb," SDF commander Rojda Felat told AFP.

    "They are fighting street battles inside Raqqa now, and we have experience in urban warfare," she added.

    In their drive for Raqqa, Kurdish forces have been initially supported by a United States-led coalition and are currently coordinating their actions with American forces. Earlier, the Pentagon deployed several marine units to the area, in addition to previously deployed 500 Special Forces troops.

    According to the Pentagon, the newly-deployed units have heavy weapons, including M777 155-mm howitzers, and AH-64 Apache attack helicopters. The Marines are providing the operation with artillery and close air support.

    "The SDF, partnered with enabling support from US and coalition forces, are the only force on the ground that can successfully seize Raqqa in the near future," Pentagon Press Secretary Sean Spicer told journalists in May.

    Raqqa was one of the first cities captured by the terrorists in January 2014. The current offensive is expected to be long and bloody and could be a major turning point in the war against Daesh.

    Premature Move

    This Saturday, April. 29, 2017 still taken from video, shows Kurdish fighters of the People's Protection Units (YPG) standing guard as U.S. forces take up positions in the northern village of Darbasiyah, Syria
    © AP Photo/ APTV
    US Intelligence: Kurdish Independence Is Inevitable
    SDF members insist that after the liberation of Raqqa the region will become part of the Federal Democratic System of Rojava and Northern Syria.

    "Since the assault on Raqqa is carried out by the SDF, it makes sense that after its recapture, the city will become a part of the democratic federal system created by us in northern Syria," Gharib Hassou, a representative of the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) in Iraqi Kurdistan, told Sputnik.

    Some media outlets reported that Washington reassured Kurds that Raqqa would be part of the federal region in northern Syria. In turn, SDF spokesman Talal Selo denied the reports.

    "There were no promises from the US. We didn’t ask Washington for any guarantees on this matter. Only Syrians can decide on including Raqqa population in a self-governing regime or the federal regime we’re asking for," Selo told Sputnik.

    Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters walk with their weapons, north of Raqqa city, Syria November 6, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Syrian Democratic Forces and Kurdish YPG Surround Raqqa as Battle With Daesh Draws Nearer
    The federal region of northern Syria was declared in March in Syrian Kurdistan and neighboring regions. Damascus criticized the initiative. Moscow and Washington described the decision as premature. At the same time, Syrian Kurds said that they were ready to remain part of Syria and discuss the issue of decentralization with Damascus at the intra-Syrian talks in Geneva.

    However, in late-March, Kurdish representatives announced their withdrawal from the fifth round of the talks. They claimed that the other parties ignored the Kurdish issue and did not want to discuss the status of Kurdish territories.

    "We cannot ignore this problem and insist on a broader dialogue. We believe that our further involvement in this round of the negotiations is useless. We’re pulling out from the talks," Kurdish representatives said.

    Troubled Talks

    At the talks, tensions emerged between Syrian Kurds and representatives of the Arab opposition who opposed placing the Kurdish territorial status issue on the agenda.

    Syrian Kurds dance to celebrate Nowruz, the Kurdish new year, in Damascus, Syria. (File)
    © AP Photo/
    Russia Paying Special Attention to Kurdish Issue - Lavrov
    There are several groups within the Arab opposition based outside Syria, including in Riyadh, Cairo and Moscow. Only the groups based in Cairo and Moscow want dialogue with Kurds. However, as the most powerful opposition group, this is the Riyadh-based group that sets a tone to the negotiations.

    As a result, Kurds have no option but to talks to foreign players, first and foremost the United States, bypassing the opposition and Damascus.

    There have been numerous reports that Washington makes regular offers to Kurds in exchange for their combat involvement in the liberation of Raqqa. Recently, a Kurdish autonomy promised by Washington has been reported for the second time. Initially, it was reported by Several Kurdish media outlets back in March. It was suggested that a Kurdish autonomy in northern Syria would be the first step in the creation of a sovereign Kurdish state in Syria and Iraq.

    In turn, Russia has repeatedly called to involve Kurds in the talks, warning against any behind-the-scenes decision. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that the Kurdish problem should not be ignored and needs to be resolved as soon as possible.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    US-Led Coalition Carries Out 17 Strikes Against Daesh Near Raqqa
    US Apache Helicopters, Marines Provide Support to Raqqa Offensive - Pentagon
    US Arms Supply to Kurds to Accelerate Daesh Defeat, Liberation of Raqqa - SDF
    US, Kurdish Forces Carry Out Joint Airborne Operation Against Daesh in Raqqa
    Tags:
    talks, military conflict, Daesh, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Raqqa, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Everyday Life of Russia's Northern Fleet
    Everyday Life of Russia's Northern Fleet
    Tricky Question
    Tricky Question
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok