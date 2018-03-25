US Triggered Arab Spring, Destabilized Mid East - Egyptian Presidential Hopeful

CAIRO (Sputnik) - The United States intentionally destabilized the Middle East by triggering the "Arab spring" in 2011 Egyptian presidential hopeful Moussa Mostafa Moussa, the leader of the liberal Ghad Party, told Sputnik.

"The 'Arab spring' has resulted in a catastrophe in the region. This huge US project was implemented by the team [of former US Secretary of State] Condoleezza Rice. Its aim was to overthrow the leadership of all the Arab countries and to divide the states into smaller countries," the leader of the liberal Ghad Party said.

Egyptian presidential hopeful Mostafa Moussa has also mentioned, that he hoped for the further enhancement of ties between Russia and Egypt.

"I am happy that in recent times there's been a rapprochement with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Today I do not see any difference between Russian and US capabilities. I see that Russia is a great country… I hope for the further enhancement of relations between Moscow and Cairo," the candidate said.

The first round of Egypt's presidential election will be held from March 26-28. If no candidate receives an absolute majority, a second round will be held on April 24-26.

Only two candidates, namely Moussa Mostafa and incumbent Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi will participate in the election.

The situation in Egypt has been unstable since 2013 when the army overthrew then-President Mohamed Morsi. The Muslim Brotherhood-linked president elected in 2012 after Hosni Mubarak's resignation amid the Arab spring uprising. However, in July 2013, amid the wave of public discontent, the Egyptian army ousted President Morsi and declared a transition period in the country. Morsi supporters staged mass protests, demanding his reinstatement. Hundreds of Egyptians were killed in the subsequent riots and clashes.