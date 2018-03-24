Register
16:48 GMT +324 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A picture taken on March 11, 2018 shows Syrian government forces outside of the town of Jisreen in the southern tip of the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta enclave as they advance in the area

    WATCH Syrian Army Use UAVs to Liberate Parts of Eastern Ghouta

    © REUTERS/ STRINGER
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 80

    The use of modern technology for reconnaissance was one of the factors that contributed to the success of the advancement of the Syrian army in Eastern Ghouta. A lieutenant colonel of the Syrian army spoke to Sputnik about the use of drones in military operations.

    A lieutenant colonel of the Syrian army, who participated in some of the operations to liberate Eastern Ghouta told Sputnik that with the help of drones the Syrian army was well aware of all the fortifications, defenses, warehouses and logistics routes of the militants in the city.

    “The unmanned aerial vehicles are of great importance for obtaining intelligence information, which greatly assists in the success of the Syrian army,” the lieutenant colonel said.

    According to the lieutenant it was possible to significantly reduce losses in personnel and equipment and to respond quickly and precisely to the data received.

    A picture taken on March 13, 2018 shows buses waiting to evacuate civilians on the government side of the Wafideen checkpoint on the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus neighbouring the Eastern Ghouta enclave
    © AFP 2018/ Louai Beshara
    Syrian Army to Take Second East Ghouta Pocket as Militants Agree Transfer Deal
    “The drones also helped in establishing coordination between command and the advancing forces,” he added.

    On Friday, the Syrian troops took control of two militant strongholds in the Eastern Ghouta enclave outside Damascus, according to a source familiar with the situation on the ground.

    Earlier, after liberating the settlements of Saqba and Kafr Batna, Syrian army conducted the offensive against the fortified positions of the terrorists in the southern outskirts of Ein Tarma.

    The Syrian army command announced that they have liberated 70 percent of the territory of the Damascus suburb from the terrorists. Eastern Ghouta was held by anti-government Islamist extremists in 2012, but the Syrian troops have reportedly liberated more than half of the area since then.

    Related:

    'As Soon As Daesh Seized Power, Torture Began' - Eastern Ghouta Resident
    View on the Ground: Thousands of Civilians Leaving Eastern Ghouta
    'True Colors': WATCH Raw Footage of Syria's Eastern Ghouta Revealed by Russia
    Syrian Army Gives Group of Eastern Ghouta Militants Until 1 PM GMT to Pull Out
    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridors in Action (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    liberation, militants, drones, Syrian Arab Army, Eastern Ghouta, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: March 17-23
    This Week in Pictures: March 17-23
    Petulant POTUS
    Petulant POTUS
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok