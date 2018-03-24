All Syrian Terrorist Groups Receive Weapons, Tasks From Abroad - Russian MoD

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Valery Gerasimov said Saturday that all terrorist groups in Syria had been receiving weapons, money as well as combat tasks from abroad.

"Let's take Syria, for example. Before Russia stepped in the war on the side of the Syrian government, the country had been waging an undeclared war for its right for existence," Gerasimov said.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW