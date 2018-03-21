Register
21 March 2018
    Two Israeli air force F-15s (File)

    Israeli Intel Minister: 2007 Strike on Syrian Nuclear Reactor a Message to Iran

    © AP Photo/ Ariel Schalit
    Middle East
    Earlier, Israel Defense Forces said that Israeli airstrikes destroyed in 2007 a nuclear facility in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor.

    "The operation and its success made clear that Israel will never allow nuclear weaponry to be in the hands of those who threaten its existence — Syria then, and Iran today," Israeli Intelligence Minister Israel Katz said on Twitter.

    Israel, after ten and a half years, officially acknowledged its involvement in the destruction of a secret nuclear facility in a neighboring country and declassified numerous materials about the preparation and conduction of the operation.

    READ MORE: Israel Admits Bombing Nuclear Facility in Syria's Deir ez-Zor Province in 2007

    Syrian Army's offensive operation to the east of Deir-ez-Zor. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Alaeddin
    WATCH New Footage of Alleged Israeli-Made Weapons Found in Syria's Deir Ez-Zor
    The Israel Defense Forces say that their aircraft bombed the reactor in the months before it was commissioned. With the outbreak of the civil war in Syria, Deir ez-Zor province, where the facility was located, became almost completely occupied by the terrorists.

    Damascus has not yet reacted to the Israeli statements.

    The raid on Syria marked the second time Israel's military has destroyed the nuclear power generation capabilities of a neighbor in the region. In 1981, the Israeli Air Force destroyed a reactor in Iraq. Now the Israelis have promised not to permit the appearance of nuclear weapons in Iran and speaks of its readiness, if necessary, to act alone.

    Israeli and the US authorities have been accusing Iran of having military presence in Syria and even having a base there, Iran has refuted the claims, calling them groundless, though admitted sending military advisors to train troops loyal to Damascus.

    Israel viewed Iranian activities as a threat to national security and constantly warned that Iran was allegedly building a permanent military base south of country's capital of Damascus.

    In February conflict between Israel and Iran in Syria escalated. Israeli army said its helicopter intercepted an Iranian drone launched from Syrian territory and that the Israeli Air Force hit Iranian targets in Syria. The Israeli moves prompted fire from Syrian air defense systems, resulting in an Israeli F-16 fighter jet being hit. In the second wave of the attack, the Israeli forces struck 12 targets in Syria, including Syrian air defense batteries and Iranian military facilities.

