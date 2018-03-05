Register
00:57 GMT +306 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this photo released by the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard celebrate after launching a missile during their maneuver in an undisclosed location in Iran (File)

    Iran: We Can Resume Enriching Weapons-Grade Uranium in 'Less than 48 Hours'

    © AP Photo/ Mostafa Qotbi/IRNA
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    5141

    Iran’s atomic authority warned that they could produce highly enriched uranium in just two days, should the United States bow out of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), meant to put a halt to Tehran’s atomic ambitions.

    "If America pulls out of the deal… Iran could resume its 20 percent uranium enrichment in less than 48 hours," Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, told the state-owned al-Alam TV on Monday.

    A general view shows the reactor building at the Bushehr nuclear power plant in southern Iran, 1200 kms south of Tehran, on August 20, 2010
    © AFP 2018/ ATTA KENARE
    EU Envoy to Russia: European Approach to JCPOA Close to Positions of Moscow

    Under the JCPOA, Iran may only enrich uranium up to 3.67 percent, which has no military applications. They gave up the 432 pounds of "medium-enriched" uranium they possessed that sat near 20 percent enrichment, along with all but 661 pounds of the 15,772 pounds of low-enriched uranium they had.

    Tehran also put two thirds of their gas centrifuges and all of their more advanced Zippe centrifuges into storage as part of the deal. In exchange, they received relief from severe international sanctions that caused a crippling economic recession in the Islamic Republic.

    Kamalvandi said that the deal was not up for renegotiation, which has been the demand of Washington since the ascension of US President Donald Trump, who has referred to the JCPOA as "the worst and most one-sided transaction Washington has ever entered into."

    In this picture released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in a meeting with a group of students, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader
    Iran's Supreme Leader Vows a Strong Response to Attempts to Derail JCPOA

    Every 90 days, the US president is to either certify or refuse to certify that Iran is abiding by the terms of the deal. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN agency that brokered the deal, has consistently inspected Iran's nuclear sites and declared them compliant.

    "If the JCPOA were to fail, it would be a great loss for nuclear verification and for multilateralism," International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Yukiya Amano said in a Monday speech. "The IAEA now has the world's most robust verification regime in place in Iran. We have had access to all locations that we needed to visit."

    Trump decertified Iran in October, complaining that the deal does not involve Iran's ballistic missiles, which could conceivably used as a delivery system for nuclear attacks. He has also griped that Iran does not allow IAEA inspectors onto Iranian military sites and that the deal only lasts for 10 years.

    Iranian flag
    © AP Photo/ Ronald Zak
    France Plans to Continue Dialogue With Iran on Nuclear Program

    He called for the deal to be renegotiated, but has found little purchase with the other signatories: China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and of course Iran. The leadership of all signatory nations besides the US are pleased with the JCPOA and have no intention to exit or renegotiate the deal.

    Natural uranium consists of 0.7 percent U-235, the component that undergoes nuclear fission and subsequently creates a devastating explosion. By using a centrifuge to separate the U-235 from the non-fissile U-238 that makes up 99 percent of naturally occuring uranium, it is possible — but difficult and expensive — to increase the percentage of U-235. This process is called enrichment.

    The term "highly enriched uranium" is somewhat misleading, as it encapsulates all uranium enriched beyond 20 percent — but uranium usable for a practical nuclear weapon would require at least 80 percent enrichment.

    Iranians take part in a rally marking the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution, on February 11, 2018 in the capital Tehran
    © AFP 2018/ ATTA KENARE
    Tehran Considers UN Report on Iran Deeply Flawed, Biased - Foreign Ministry

    Twenty percent could be used in theory for an implosion-type weapon, a nuclear bomb that involves an internal detonation to increase the density of the uranium right before the nuclear blast. The Fat Man that the US dropped on the Japanese city of Nagasaki in 1945 was an implosion-type device — but Fat Man also used plutonium in its design and was later judged to be an ineffective and overly expensive nuclear weapon variant.

    Uranium enriched by less than 20 percent is not practical for any type of known nuclear weapon, but it can be used for nuclear power, such as light water reactors.

    Related:

    Bahrain Seizes Weapons, Arrests 116 Members of Alleged Iran-Linked Terror Cell
    Trump’s Trashing of Iran Deal ‘Actually Threatening Europe’ As Well As Tehran
    Iran Inching Closer to Bidding Farewell to US Dollar
    Iran Accuses US, UK of Attempting to Cover Up Complicity in Yemen War
    Satellite Images Reveal Iran Establishing Missile Base Near Damascus - Reports
    Tags:
    uranium enrichment, uranium, nuclear weapons, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Behrouz Kamalvandi, Donald Trump, Yukiya Amano, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Walk Through the Oscars-2018 Red Carpet
    Walk Through the Oscars 2018 Red Carpet
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok