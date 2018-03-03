Syrian Army Publishes Shocking VIDEO of Kids Fleeing Militants' Fire in E Ghouta

EASTERN GHOUTA (Syria) (Sputnik) - Syrian army has sent a video to Russian Center for reconciliation of opposing sides in Syria showing two children fleeing Eastern Ghouta in the night through a humanitarian corridor.

A girl and a boy managed to escape through the humanitarian corridor on Friday night with army being able to pick them and organize cover as the militants were shooting at them.

On February 24, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 2401 that urges all conflicting parties to immediately stop all hostilities and adhere to a long-term humanitarian pause across Syria in order to ensure the safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid.

Russia, in turn, proposed an initiative of organizing a five-hour humanitarian pause to ensure humanitarian supplies and evacuations from the area. However, militants, operating in Eastern Ghouta continue shelling and prevent the humanitarian operations from being implemented.