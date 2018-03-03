Register
07:17 GMT +303 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    This picture released on July 13, 2015 by the Rased News Network, a Facebook page affiliated with Islamic State militants, shows an Islamic State militant sniper in position during a battle against Syrian government forces, in Deir el-Zour province, Syria

    Russian Military Detected Terrorist Snipers Haunting Civilians in Eastern Ghouta

    © AP Photo/ Rased News Network via AP
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 08

    HMEIMIM (Sputnik) - The situation around the humanitarian corridor in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta remains tense, with snipers regularly firing at access routes, spokesman for the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation Maj. Gen. Yury Yevtushenko said Friday.

    "[The] situation near the check point is still strained. Since yesterday evening, snipers have been shelling at approaches to the check point. Today, the Jaysh al-Islam terrorists have carried out two mortar attacks from eastern outskirts of Douma targeting the security corridor leading to the check point near Muhayam al-Waffedin," Yevtushenko said.

    According to Yevtushenko, residents of Eastern Ghouta are provided with information about exit routes and rules for safe leaving the area through the humanitarian corridor.

    The spokesman noted that the center received a lot of hotline messages, in which civilians were complaining about unbearable living conditions and repressive measures taken by the militants.

    Smoke rises from the rebel held besieged town of Hamouriyeh, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria, February 21, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
    'Question of Life and Death': UN Calls for End to Fighting in Eastern Ghouta
    In particular, terrorists do not let civilian leave the zone, with people trying to use other possible exits to leave the terrorist-controlled areas without crossing the prepared humanitarian corridor, Yevtushenko clarified.

    Yevtushenko also reported that two children had managed to approach the check point under fire from the insurgents and cross it with the help of the Syrian government forces who protected them from the fire.

    Earlier in the day, another humanitarian pause was declared in Eastern Ghouta in the period from 9:00 a.m. till 14:00 p.m. (07:00-12:00 GMT), while the humanitarian corridor has been functioning for four days now.

    The resolution adoption followed the escalations of tensions in Eastern Ghouta, which is located on the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus and is controlled by various militant groups.

    Meanwhile, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Hussein described the current developments in Syria including the situation in Damascus' suburb of Eastern Ghouta as potential "crimes against humanity" and vowed to hold accountable those responsible for them.

    "I must emphasize that what we are seeing, in Eastern Ghouta and elsewhere in Syria, are likely war crimes, and potentially crimes against humanity. Civilians are being pounded into submission or death. The perpetrators of these crimes must know they are being identified; that dossiers are being built up with a view to their prosecution; and that they will be held accountable for what they have done," Hussein said on Friday in a statement.

    Smoke rises from the besieged Eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria
    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
    US Mulls Holding Russia Accountable for Situation in Eastern Ghouta
    The commissioner pointed out that the International Criminal Court had to consider the situation in Syria.

    "Syria must be referred to the International Criminal Court. Attempts to thwart justice, and shield these criminals, are disgraceful," Hussein said.

    The commissioner also reaffirmed his office's commitment to continue monitoring, reporting and early warning work in Syria.

    Last week, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted the resolution 2401 that urges all parties to the conflict to immediately stop all clashes and adhere to a long-term humanitarian ceasefire for at least 30 days across the entire Syrian territory in order to ensure the safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid supplies, as well as the medical evacuation of injured people. Despite the adopted resolution the situation in Eastern Ghouta remains tense.

    Related:

    US Mulls Holding Russia Accountable for Situation in Eastern Ghouta
    Syrian Déjà Vu: Why Eastern Ghouta is Repeating the Fate of Aleppo
    Russia Sends Detailed Explanation on Eastern Ghouta to UN Envoy
    Russia to Proceed With Implementing UNSC Truce Resolution in Eastern Ghouta
    'Question of Life and Death': UN Calls for End to Fighting in Eastern Ghouta
    Tags:
    humanitarian pause, snipers, civilians, military, Russian Defense Ministry, Eastern Ghouta, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 24 - March 2)
    This Week in Pictures (February 24 - March 2)
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok