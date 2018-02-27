Register
12:57 GMT +327 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Damaged buildings are seen in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria February 25, 2018

    Militants' Shelling Prevents Civilians From Leaving Eastern Ghouta - Russian MoD

    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    7132

    The humanitarian pause in the besieged rebel-held Eastern Ghouta area of Damascus has entered into force, according to a Sputnik correspondent.

    Russian General Viktor Pankov said that civilians cannot leave Eastern Ghouta as humanitarian corridors had been shelled by militants.

    "At 9 am on February 27, a humanitarian corridor was opened for the release of civilians from the zone of de-escalation. Currently, militants launched intense shelling and not a single civilian has come out," the general told reporters.

    On Monday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that a new daily humanitarian pause in Eastern Ghouta would start on Tuesday from 09:00 [07:00 GMT] until 14:00, following the relevant order of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Security at the exit from the humanitarian corridor is set to be provided by the Russian military police and the Syrian army.

    On Saturday, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution calling on all involved parties to cease fire and adhere to a long-term humanitarian pause on the entire territory of Syria in order to guarantee the safe and unimpeded supply of humanitarian aid as well as the medical evacuation of those injured. However, resolution 2401 does not apply to the fight against groups designated as “terrorist” by the UNSC.

    Syrian Army's 'Tiger Forces' Reportedly Resume Op in Eastern Ghouta

    The alleged footage uploaded to YouTube shows the Syrian Army’s “Tiger forces” advancing on the hilltop of Tal Farzat in Eastern Ghouta. The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed its operation in Eastern Ghouta after reportedly breaking through the frontlines of the Jaysh al-Islam terrorist group dominating the area.

    READ MORE: What Mainstream Media Won't Tell You About Eastern Ghouta

    The Russian Defense Ministry had previously stated that despite the agreement the rebels from Jaysh al-Islam continued the shelling.

    "Despite reconciliation statements made by Jaysh al-Islam, insurgents continue mortar shelling from the controlled territory targeting the city of Damascus … Four people lost their lives, more than 50 were injured, including 16 children [in a week]," the ministry’s statement read.

    According to the Ministry, the illegal armed groups have also targeted the Syrian army at various sites on the line of contact, while Damascus’ positions near the settlements of Hazrama and Nashabiyah were attacked by car bombs.

    Damaged cars and buildings are seen in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria
    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
    Terrorists Fire US-Made Weapons at Syrian Army in Eastern Ghouta - Reports
    "Despite the UN Security Council resolution on the establishment of a 30-day ceasefire in Syria, the situation in Eastern Ghouta continues to worsen," the Russian reconciliation center's spokesman Maj. Gen. Yuri Yevtushenko said at a daily briefing on Monday.

    Militants Preparing Chemical Weapons Provocation

    Previously, Moscow warned that militants in the region were preparing to launch a provocative chemical attack which they plan to blame on the Syrian government, according to a report released by the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria on Sunday:

    "The data at our disposal indicates the leaders of militant units are preparing a provocation that will involve the utilization of chemical weapons in order to accuse the government forces of deploying chemical weapons against peaceful civilians."

    The Russian military has noted that the terrorist groups were trying to undermine the ceasefire, attempting to provoke a backlash from the Syrian army.

    Related:

    Terrorists in Syrian E Ghouta Hold 100s of Civilians Hostage - Russian Military
    Terrorists in Syria's Eastern Ghouta Keep Population Hostage - Kremlin
    Militants Preparing Poisonous Agents Provocation in Eastern Ghouta - Moscow
    Tags:
    military operation in Syria, Eastern Ghouta, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Up, Up and Away: Sculptures That Defy Gravity Around the World
    Up, Up and Away: Sculptures That Defy Gravity Around the World
    Donald the Dodger
    Donald the Dodger
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok