Militants Preparing Poisonous Agents Provocation in Eastern Ghouta - Moscow

“Evidence has shown that the leaders of illegal armed formations in the Eastern Ghouta are preparing a provocation using poisonous agents in order to accuse the government forces of using chemical weapons against civilians,” the ministry’s statement read.
The ministry also said that the shelling of the Syrian capital had continued over the last 24 hours from the territory, controlled by the Jaysh Al-Islam militant group despite its pledge to comply with the ceasefire regime.
“Despite reconciliation statements made by the Jaysh al-Islam, insurgents continue shelling from the controlled territory targeting the city of Damascus,” the ministry’s statement read.
The ministry noted that Damascus' residential areas were attacked by 31 mortar shells over the last 24 hours, resulting in 13 civilians and one Syrian serviceman injured.
Eastern Ghouta, located near Damascus, is controlled by Jaysh al-Islam and other armed opposition groups as well as by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group. The militant groups are trying to break the ceasefire by attempting to provoke the backfire from the Syrian army.
“In the morning of February 25, illegal armed formation tried to attack the Syrian government forces on a line of contact. The SAA [Syrian Arab Army] positions near the settlements of Hazrama and Nashabiyah were subject to car bomb attacks,” the statement read.
