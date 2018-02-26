Turkey Detains 850 Protesters At Rally Against Afrin Operation – Interior Min.

ANKARA (Sputnik) - The Turkish law enforcement authorities have detained nearly 850 people for the participation in protests and an Internet campaign against Ankara's operation in Syria's district of Afrin since its start, the Turkish Interior Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"There have been 85 protests and 648 cases of propaganda in social networks recorded since the start of the operation in Afrin. A total of 845 people were detained," the statement said.

On January 20, the Turkish Armed Forces launched Operation "Olive Branch" against the Kurdish forces in Afrin, an area controlled by the US-backed Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), which is considered by Ankara to be an affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), designated as a terrorist organization in Turkey and several other countries.

​Damascus has strongly condemned Ankara's actions, with the Syrian Foreign Ministry calling them a violation of the country's sovereignty.