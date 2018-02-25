Pro-Turkish Forces Seize Part of Syrian Territories in Afrin - Source

AFRIN (Sputnik) - Pro-Turkish forces have seized a major part of the Kurdish town of Jindires in Afrin amid Turkey's ongoing military operation in Syria's northern region, a source in Syrian pro-government militias told Sputnik Sunday.

"Armed groups backed by Turkey and supported by the aviation and artillery have seized a major part of the territory of Jindires in Afrin region," the source said.

The town of Jindires in Afrin's southwest is one of the biggest Kurdish settlements in the region.

On January 20, the Turkish General Staff announced the beginning of the Operation Olive Branch , aimed against certain Kurdish forces, in Afrin. Ankara considers the Democratic Union Party (PYD), a Kurdish political party in northern Syria, and Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) militia affiliates of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey and several other countries, including the United States. The operation has been conducted jointly with the Free Syrian Army forces.

Damascus has condemned Ankara's actions as a violation of Syria's sovereignty.