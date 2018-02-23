Hospital in Syrian Damascus Hit By Militants' Missile Strike (PHOTOS)

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Militants hit a hospital in the Syrian capital of Damascus with a missile strike on Friday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The building where the surgery department is located was damaged.

A source told Sputnik that the emergency department was also affected, as the rockets exploded nearby.

No other details have been provided so far.