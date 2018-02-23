Hospital in Syrian Damascus Hit By Militants' Missile Strike (PHOTOS)

The building where the surgery department is located was damaged.
A source told Sputnik that the emergency department was also affected, as the rockets exploded nearby.
No other details have been provided so far.
The western backed Islamist militants in East #Ghouta fired rockets on the Medical Surgical Hospital in Baghdad street, #Damascus pic.twitter.com/Mnr5e6I0Ia— Kevork Almassian (@KevorkAlmassian) February 23, 2018
Hospital in Baghdad street targeted earlier by Terrorists in #EasternGhouta #Damascus #Syria pic.twitter.com/pdfeMT91X0— Mohsen Shebli (@_mohsenshebli) February 23, 2018
