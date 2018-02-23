Militants Fire Mortar Shells from East Ghouta at Residential Areas of Damascus

HMEYMIM (Syria) (Sputnik) - The militants fired 83 mortar rounds from East Ghouta suburb at the residential areas of the Syrian capital Damascus in the past 24 hours, the Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation said Thursday.

"The situation in East Ghouta continues to worsen… as the bombardment of Damascus residential areas continues," center's spokesman Maj. Gen. Yuri Yevtushenko said at a daily briefing.

According to Yevtushenko, "83 mortar rounds have been fired at different areas of the Syrian capital in the past 24 hours, and the number of victims, as well as the scale of destruction, are increasing."

Also, the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation reported that Nine civilians were injured in the Syrian province of Daraa when militants opened fire on a local administrative building.

"Yesterday, illegal armed formations launched a mortar attack against the building of the Daraa provincial administration, where a scheduled session of the National Reconciliation Committee was being held. In total 30 mines have been fired. The d[b]uilding has been damaged; nine civilians have been injured," Yevtushenko said at the briefing.

Yevtushenko stressed that that the militants's actions undermined the peace process and provoked the government forces to respond.