If Syrian Forces Enter Afrin, It Will Lead to Catastrophe - Turkish Deputy PM

The Turkish deputy foreign minister has commented on reports about possible Syrian government forces deployment to Afrin.

According to the official, Ankara doesn't believe these reports, adding that Turkey didn't have any proof yet.

However, as the deputy foreign minister specified, if the Syrian armed forces entered Afrin to support Kurdish militants, this would lead to a catastrophe, giving a green light to the country's split.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW