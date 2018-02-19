No One Can Stop Turkish Forces if Syrian Army Enters Afrin to Protect Kurds - FM

"We have started an operation in Afrin in order to get rid of the threat to our national security. We still insist on this. Now the question is - will the forces of the regime [of Syrian President Bashar Assad] enter Afrin or not? And if they enter, then for what purpose? If they come to clear it from the YPG, there are no problems. If they support terrorists, no one will stop us. This applies to Afrin, Manbij and the east of the Euphrates," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, as aired by the NTV broadcaster.

The statement was made after earlier in the day, Senior Kurdish official, Badran Jia Kurd, told the Reuters news agency that Syrian Kurdish forces and the country's government had agreed on the deployment of Syrian army troops along border positions in the Afrin region, aiming to curb the Turkish military operation, and that the military would enter the besieged Afrin within the next two days.

