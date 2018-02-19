Blast in Northeastern Syria Kills Five, Nearly a Dozen Injured - Reports

BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Terrorists' bomb-laden car explosion in the city of Qamishli in Syria's northeastern Al Hasakah province left five civilians killed and seven others wounded, the state-run Sana news agency reported citing a police source on Sunday.

The blast reportedly took place in al-Gharbi neighborhood of Qamishli. Some of those injured in the attack are in critical condition, the outlet also noted.

In December, Syrian President Bashar Assad has accused Western countries of supporting terrorism in the Arab Republic, adding that the terror is not limited by Daesh.

"We need to understand that when attention is being focused on the Daesh alone, then this is an attempt to distract attention away from the fact that terrorism still exists with the support of the West. This terrorism is headed by al-Nusra [Jabhat Fatah al-Sham terror group]," Assad said.

Syria has for years been suffering from activities of terrorists , including those from the Daesh terror group, and Jabhat al-Nusra terror organization.

The civil war in Syria has been lasting for around six years with government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terror organizations.

The US-led coalition started to carry out strikes against Daesh in Syria and Iraq in 2014, with the operation in Syria not being authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.