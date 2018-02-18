Reports of Alleged Turkish Gas Attack in Syria Groundless Accusations - Embassy

On Saturday, the Syrian SANA news agency reported citing doctors from Afrin that at least six people had been sent to a hospital after the Turkish troops allegedly used chemical weapons.

Reports about alleged chemical attack in Syria's northern district of Afrin, where Ankara is carrying out its Operation Olive Branch against Kurdish militants, are nothing but groundless accusations, the Turkish Embassy in Moscow said in a statement obtained by Sputnik on Sunday.

"The claims that have been made by SANA, the mouthpiece of the Assad regime, and some terrorists pretending to be journalists are groundless accusations and part of black propaganda," the statement read.

"Turkey has already denied these false statements. In addition, the coalition forces yesterday stated that there is no proof indicating the use of chemical weapons by the Turkish Armed Forces," the Turkish Embassy explained.

Reports about alleged Turkish chemical weapon attack in the Northern Syrian city of Afrin surfaced amid Ankara's ongoing operation in the Syrian enclave of Afrin.