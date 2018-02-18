Register
18 February 2018
    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

    Telecom Execs With Ties to Israeli PM Busted as Corruption Scandal Unfolds

    Middle East
    The Israel Securities Authorities has opened an investigation into allegations that the country's largest telecommunications company Bezeq received benefits so as to deal with positive media coverage of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

    Several senior executives from the Israeli telecommunications giant Bezeq, including two close associates of Benjamin Netanyahu, have been arrested as part of the corruption probe into the Israeli Prime Minister's alleged corruption activities.

    The detainees include Communications Ministry Director General Shlomo Filbert, who is accused of handing confidential documents to Bezeq to add to the company's favorable treatment and provide positive media coverage of Netanyahu.

    Police also nabbed Shaul Elovitch, the controlling shareholder of Bezeq, who is suspected of communicating with the Israeli Prime Minister.

    The logo of Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Corp Ltd, the country's largest telecom group, is seen outside their headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel June 21, 2017
    The logo of Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Corp Ltd, the country's largest telecom group, is seen outside their headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel June 21, 2017

    The arrests came just a few days after the Israeli police said that they had collected enough evidence to support claims that Netanyahu committed fraud and took bribes.

    The police promised to hand over the relevant investigative materials and its indictment recommendations to Israeli Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit.

    READ MORE: Turkish Analysts Say There's Reason to Believe Netanyahu is Guilty of Corruption

    Right now, Netanyahu faces charges of accepting expensive gifts from wealthy supporters, in the form of cigars, champagne and jewelry in return for advancing their interests.

    The second investigation looks into allegations that Netanyahu arranged to obtain favorable coverage from the popular newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth in return for creating problems for its rival, the Israel Hayom paper.

    READ MORE: Netanyahu Denies Claims He Tried to Dig up Dirt on Police Amid Corruption Probe

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives an address at the London Stock Exchange in the City of London, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017.
    Netanyahu Likely to Get Off Scot-Free in Corruption Case – Political Analyst
    Additionally, the Israeli Prime Minister may be accused of alleged involvement in a multimillion dollar submarine deal with German shipbuilder ThyssenKrupp. Netanyahu vehemently denies any wrongdoing, claiming that he is the victim of a smear campaign launched by his political opponents.

    Late December saw thousands of people protesting in the streets in Tel Aviv to demand Netanyahu's resignation over alleged corruption, in the "March of Shame" demonstration which continued for the fourth consecutive week at the time.

    The beginning of January saw the continuation of anti-corruption protests against Netanyahu, with more than 2,000 people taking to the streets in Tel Aviv.

