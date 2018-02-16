Register
14:49 GMT +316 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives an address at the London Stock Exchange in the City of London, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017.

    Turkish Analysts Say There's Reason to Believe Netanyahu is Guilty of Corruption

    © AP Photo/ Matt Dunham
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Israel's Attorney-General has praised a police investigation into the Prime Minister, saying it was done 'by the book.' In Israeli this week, police announced that they have collected enough evidence to indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on charges of corruption, fraud and breach of trust following an investigation into two criminal cases.

    Netanyahu denies all charges against him, stating that “over the years I was the subject of endless attacks and investigations for the sole goal of bringing me down.”

    Is there a political context to these accusation against Netanyahu? Is it possible that the Israeli Prime Minister, while creating an image of an external enemy in foreign policy, in particular, in the face of Iran and its nuclear threat, tried to divert attention from his own actions inside the country? Sputnik discussed the situation surrounding Israel's corruption scandal with political analyst Mehmet Ali Güller and editor-in-chief of Shalom newspaper Ivo Molinas.

    Ivo Molinas told Sputnik Turkey that the charges against Netanyahu are quite serious.

    “This investigation is an important indicator that the democratic system in Israel is functioning correctly. The justice system makes it possible to initiate an investigation even against a very influential figure, the Prime Minister. This is very important. There is great reason to believe that Netanyahu is guilty of the incriminated offenses. There are two different charges against him. One of them is that he received expensive gifts from one businessman in exchange for certain benefits. The second charge is connected with the fact that he built a political relationship with the head of one newspaper and carried [out] actions against its direct rival. These are very serious accusations.”

    Meanwhile, stressing that the probe into Netanyahu is unlikely to result in criminal charges, Molinas said: “I don't think this case will lead to concrete results, because the Netanyahu government is very strong. In addition, such an investigation could lead to a government crisis, and in a situation of continuing turmoil and instability in the Middle East, I don't think that the Israeli authorities will allow for a government crisis in the country. I believe that the investigation into Netanyahu will ultimately become stagnant,” he said.

    READ MORE: Nearly Half of Israelis Want Netanyahu to Resign Amid Corruption Scandal — Poll

    Journalist Mehmet Ali Güller also spoke about the situation to Sputnik. According to Güller, Israel is going through a serious corruption scandal, the cause of which is much deeper than it first seems: “The evidence against Netanyahu looks quite reliable, most likely, the Israeli Prime Minister is corrupt. However, the issue here is related not so much to the corruption as to the existing inner-Jewish struggle that extends to Soros. This is evident from the most significant political activity of Netanyahu,” Güller said.

    At the heart of the current scandal, according to Güller, is the clash between Netanyahu and Soros. He lists five reasons that support this idea:

    “First of all, Netanyahu had a bad relationship with former US President Barack Obama, because of the negotiations on the Iranian nuclear deal. He even refused to meet with Obama, instead opting to hold talks with Vice President Joe Biden.

    Secondly, former US President Barack Obama during his speech in Cairo in 2009 stated that a two-state solution is needed to provide for Israeli-Palestinian peace. In response to such a statement, Netanyahu for the first time pronounced the phrase 'Palestinian state', but also demanded that Israel be recognized as a Jewish state.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives an address at the London Stock Exchange in the City of London, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Matt Dunham
    Netanyahu Likely to Get Off Scot-Free in Corruption Case – Political Analyst
    Thirdly, last year Netanyahu's son posted a cartoon of Soros on social media, which caused great controversy both in Israel itself and in the United States. The thing is, that this cartoon was directed not only at Soros, it also contained a reference to allegations that 'the world is ruled by Jews'.

    Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak said then that Netanyahu's son should receive psychological treatment, while the far-right groups in the US supported the Israeli Prime Minister's son. Barak and others, who became the target of the cartoons along with Soros, had been pointing out to the history of corruption that involved the Netanyahu family for some time.

    Fourthly, the confrontation between Netanyahu and Soros continues along other lines. For example, earlier this month, Netanyahu accused Soros of starting a campaign to thwart Israel's plan to deport African migrants from the country.

    READ MORE: From Cigars to Submarines: Top 5 Corruption Cases Surrounding Israel's Netanyahu

    And, finally, Netanyahu has a much better relationship with Trump than with Obama. They have a common position on Iran and both oppose the steps taken by Obama to normalize relations with Iran. Trump's initiative on Jerusalem was also met with satisfaction from Netanyahu. Soros, in turn, is one of those who zealously criticizes Trump. Less than a month ago, he called the Trump administration 'a danger to the world.' Calling Trump 'a liar and a con artist', Soros predicted the fate of the 'would-be dictator' that will 'disappear by 2020',” Güller concluded.

    The views expressed in this article by Mehmet Ali Güller and Ivo Molinas are solely those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Nearly Half of Israelis Want Netanyahu to Resign Amid Corruption Scandal - Poll
    'If Netanyahu is Indicted it Will Really Mark The End of His Career' – Scholar
    From Cigars to Submarines: Top 5 Corruption Cases Surrounding Israel's Netanyahu
    Netanyahu Says Police Probe Against Him 'Like Swiss Cheese' Full of Holes
    Tags:
    corruption, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 10-16)
    This Week in Pictures (February 10-16)
    NATO cartoon
    Attracting Trouble
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok