BEIRUT (Sputnik) - The Syrian army thwarted a terrorist attempt to infiltrate from Lebanon's territory into the Talkalakh district of Syria's western Homs province, local media reported on Saturday.

The Syrian border forces engaged in clashes with the terrorist group when it was trying to cross the border from Lebanon near the village of Marbo, Syrian state-run Sana news agency reported.

As a result of the clashes, one of the terrorists was killed, while others scattered into the Lebanese territory.

The conflict has repeatedly spilled over into Lebanon with border clashes and missile attacks being registered regularly.