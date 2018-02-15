Register
18:59 GMT +315 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump (C) speaks, watched by US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, during lunch with members of the United Nations Security Council in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC

    Syria, Iran Lash Out at US for Allegedly Supporting Daesh

    © AFP 2018/ MANDEL NGAN
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    170

    Permanent Syrian envoy to the UN Bashar al-Jaafari has emphasized that the US presence in his country runs counter to a UN Security Council resolution which stipulates preserving Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

    Speaking at a UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting, Bashar al-Jaafari, Syria's permanent UN envoy, has pointed out that the future of his country should only be resolved by Syrian people, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

    Al-Jaafari hit out at the US presence in Syria, which he said violates UNSC Resolution No. 2254 on the preservation of his country's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, in line with the UN Charter.

    READ MORE: Tillerson: US Troops Will Remain in Syria to Stop Resurrection of Daesh

    He also lambasted efforts by "some states" to support "the repeated attacks conducted by the so-called US-led international coalition on Syrian areas."

    "The latest of which is the illegitimate attack on Syrian popular forces fighting the Daesh terrorist organization (ISIS) in the east northern countryside of Deir ez-Zor on February 8 which clearly shows the reality of this coalition and Washington's role in supporting Daesh terrorists," al-Jaafari said.

    According to him, backing terrorists in Syria remains the main task of the US-led coalition.

    READ MORE: US-Led Coalition Denies Transporting Daesh Commanders From Syria's Deir Ez-Zor

    Al-Jaafari was echoed by Alireza Miryousefi, a spokesman for Iran's UN mission, who pointed the finger at the US for playing a key role in the expansion of Daesh and other terrorist groups across the region. 

    "The US government has been instrumental in the growth of Daesh and terrorism in the Middle East. Its misadventures and illegal interventions across the region, especially Iraq, Libya, Lebanon, Afghanistan and Syria, are destabilizing and have had disastrous consequences for these countries and the region," Miryousefi underscored.

    He added that blaming other countries will not help the White House to "cover up its destructive role" in the Middle East.

    Israeli security stands around the wreckage of an F-16 that crashed in northern Israel, near kibbutz of Harduf, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018.
    © AP Photo/ Rami Slush
    ‘There’s Really Nothing to Be Gained’: Though F-16 Downed, No Signs Israel, Syria Want New War
    Miryousefi's remarks came after US envoy to the UN Nikki Haley described Iran as a "destabilizing" force in Syria during her speech at a UN Security Council meeting.

    She supported Israel downing an alleged Iranian drone over Israeli territory. Tel Aviv later responded by ordering an airstrike on Syrian targets, prompting Syrian air defenses to retaliate by downing an Israeli F-16 fighter jet.

    On February 8, SANA reported that the US-led coalition had launched airstrikes on government-backed troops in eastern Syria, leaving scores dead and wounded. According to SANA, the coalition bombed local fighters who were battling Daesh terrorists and Syrian Democratic Forces supported by the US.

    READ MORE: F-16 Downing: Israel's Use of Force in Syria Has Proven Ineffective – Academic

    The US presence in Syria under the pretext of fighting Daesh, which was neither requested by Damascus nor the UN, has been tarnished by the loss of human life and repeated accusations of Washington supporting terrorists.

    Related:

    Kurds, Daesh Are Manipulated to Further US Interests in Middle East – Turkish MP
    Iranian General Staff Accuses US of Transferring Daesh Terrorists to Afghanistan
    US-Led Coalition Shifts Operations in Iraq to ‘Sustaining Gains’ Against Daesh
    Trump Lacks Power to Keep US Military in Syria After Daesh Defeat - US Senator
    Tags:
    independence, integrity, coalition, attacks, sovereignty, presence, UN Security Council, Daesh, United States, Syria, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Water World: Imagining Drowned Cities
    Water World: Imagining Drowned Cities
    Bibi in Trouble
    Bibi in Trouble
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok