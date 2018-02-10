Register
09:39 GMT +310 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    An Israeli F-16 multirole fighter. File photo

    Israeli Jet Fighter Crashes in Country's North

    © AP Photo/ Ariel Schalit, file
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    4151

    TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - An Israeli Air Force jet came down in the country’s north, an army spokesperson told Sputnik on Saturday.

    "I can confirm that a plane crashed in northern Israel. We have no information about casualties," the spokesperson said. She did not comment on the cause of the crash.

    An Israeli television channel reported that the crashed plane was an F-16 fighter jet. Earlier, the Israeli army announced that its helicopter downed an Iranian drone and struck at what the Israeli military claimed to be Iranian targets in Syria, prompting fire from the Syrian air defense systems.

    A view of Damascus from Qasioun Mountain
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Syrian Army Reports Israeli Missile Attack on Greater Damascus
    Recently, local media reported that Israeli military carried out several airstrikes on Syrian territory. This has prompted Damascus to react by writing letters to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and to the UN Security Council, asking for help.

    The Syrian Foreign Ministry also accused Tel Aviv of coordinating its actions with terrorist groups, saying that Israel poses a threat to global security.

     

     

    Related:

    Last 2 Members of Daesh 'Beatles' Execution Cell Captured in Syria – Reports
    Transfer of Force: US Redirects Air Power from Iraq and Syria to Afghanistan
    Pentagon Claims US Seeks No Conflict With Syria After Attacking Pro-Gov't Forces
    Moscow Raises Questions About US Attack Against Pro-Damascus Forces in Syria
    Damascus Warns About 'Dangerous Consequences' of Israeli Attacks in Syria
    Tags:
    crash, Syria, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 2-9)
    This Week in Pictures (February 2-9)
    Shuteye Shutdown
    Shuteye Shutdown
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok