Israel Begins Construction of Border Wall Along Lebanon's Border (VIDEO)

The wall is being built on Israeli-held territory, and will stretch from the Mediterranean Sea in the west to the area around Mount Hermon in the east.
Israel first began the construction of a concrete wall along its border with Lebanon in 1948 and still creates lines of defense around Israeli settlements.
Israel considers its system of using barrier structures to thwart Palestinian militants, which it considers one of the most effective measures of combating terror; the nation prefers to call these barriers "safety fences."
Earlier, Lebanese President Michel Aoun stated that communications are ongoing to "prevent Israeli greed on land and at sea" amid disputes concerning the border wall.
