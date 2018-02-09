Israel Begins Construction of Border Wall Along Lebanon's Border (VIDEO)

The command of the Northern Military District of Israel has begun construction of a concrete wall on the border with Lebanon.

The wall is being built on Israeli-held territory, and will stretch from the Mediterranean Sea in the west to the area around Mount Hermon in the east.

Israel first began the construction of a concrete wall along its border with Lebanon in 1948 and still creates lines of defense around Israeli settlements.

Israel considers its system of using barrier structures to thwart Palestinian militants, which it considers one of the most effective measures of combating terror; the nation prefers to call these barriers "safety fences."

READ MORE: Lebanon Working to 'Prevent Israeli Greed on Land, Sea' Amid Wall, Gas Disputes

© AFP 2018/ Mahmoud ZAYYAT Lebanon Lashes Out at Israeli 'Threats' Over Border Wall

The Supreme Council of Defense of Lebanon ordered the troops to repel any Israeli attempts on the Lebanese side of the border. Although Lebanon says the wall passes through its territory, the wall is on the Israeli side of the UN-designated Blue Line, which demarcated Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000.

Earlier, Lebanese President Michel Aoun stated that communications are ongoing to "prevent Israeli greed on land and at sea" amid disputes concerning the border wall.