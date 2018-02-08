Register
21:31 GMT +308 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    This is an aerial view of the five-sided Pentagon building, headquarters of the United States Department of Defense, in Arlington, Va., in 1975

    Pentagon Claims US Seeks No Conflict With Syria After Attacking Pro-Gov't Forces

    © AP Photo/
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    2112

    US Department of Defense spokesperson Dana White has announced that the US-led coalition that attacked Syria's pro-government forces in the Deir ez-Zor province on Wednesday informed Russia of its actions in advance.

    White said in a press briefing the US-led coalition had been observing a buildup of pro-Syrian forces in the area for over a week prior to the decision to launch a strike. Coalition officials warned the Russian officials of the Syrian Democratic Forces' (SDF) presence via the so-called deconfliction line.

    US forces, accompanied by Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters, drive their armoured vehicles near the northern Syrian village of Darbasiyah, on the border with Turkey on April 28, 2017. (File)
    © AFP 2018/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    Moscow Raises Questions About US Attack Against Pro-Damascus Forces in Syria
    She said that Americans were in contact with Russians even after the attack. She added the Pentagon was happy with the fact that the Russian military hadn't attacked the US-led coalition.

    "We had a very productive conversation … we told them [Russians], they knew what was happening. They agreed not to attack Coalition forces. So, from that respect it was successful," White said.

    She went on to note that the US is not looking for a conflict with the Syrian government forces, adding that "any action that takes away from our ongoing operations to defeat ISIS [Deash] is a distraction." The remark follows a condemnation from the Syrian Foreign Ministry that called the strike a "war crime" and pledged to turn to the UN to hold the US-led coalition accountable.

    Overnight on Thursday, the US-coalition coalition attacked Syrian pro-government armed groups who were on a reconnaissance and a search mission near the former Al-Isba oil refinery. The coalition said the strike was carried out in retaliation to an "unprovoked attack" on the headquarters of the US allies — the Kurdish-led group Syrian Democratic Force (SDF) — eight kilometers east of the deconfliction line on the Euphrates River.

    The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that 25 Syrian militiamen were injured as a result of the attack, saying that the cause of the incident was the lack of coordination between the Russian military and Syrian militiamen.

    Related:

    US Using Chemical Arms Issue to Downplay Russo-Syrian Successes – Ex-Diplomat
    Erdogan: US Presence in Syria's Manbij Aimed Against Turkey, Russia, Iran
    Tags:
    US-led coalition, Syrian Foreign Ministry, Deir ez-Zor, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Look at Military Parades Around the World
    A Look at Military Parades Around the World
    Grand Marshal Trump
    Grand Marshal Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok