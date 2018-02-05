Register
02:17 GMT +305 February 2018
    FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 5, 2014 file photo, African migrants chant slogans during a protest in Rabin's square in Tel Aviv, Israel. Dozens of Africans have accepted an Israeli government offer to relocate to Uganda

    Israel Begins Deportation of African Migrants

    © AP Photo/ Ariel Schalit
    Middle East
    163

    TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that the country’s authorities have started the procedure of deportation of thousands of African immigrants.

    "Today, we have started the procedure of deportation of illegal immigrants from Israel, similar to what advanced countries did, the United States in particular. We prevented infiltration of illegal immigrants into Israel with the help of a barrier built on the border with Sinai. Also I will keep my promise to expel illegal immigrants from our country," Netanyahu wrote on Facebook.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem December 31, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Gali Tibbon/Pool
    Israel Introduces Plan to Cut Off Stream of Illegal Migrants
    Earlier in the day, the Population, Immigration and Border Authority reportedly started sending deportation notices to asylum seekers from Eritrea and Sudan, but so far only to the ones without children. They are given 60 days to leave Israel, and are offered $3,500 each for the voluntary departure from Israel to an unnamed third country.

    In January, Netanyahu praised US President Donald Trump's executive order to build a wall that would prevent illegal migrants from Mexico from entering the United States.

    In 2013, Israel finished the construction of a barrier along sections of its border with Egypt, aimed at curbing illegal migration from Africa.

