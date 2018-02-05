Israel Begins Deportation of African Migrants

"Today, we have started the procedure of deportation of illegal immigrants from Israel, similar to what advanced countries did, the United States in particular. We prevented infiltration of illegal immigrants into Israel with the help of a barrier built on the border with Sinai. Also I will keep my promise to expel illegal immigrants from our country," Netanyahu wrote on Facebook.
In January, Netanyahu praised US President Donald Trump's executive order to build a wall that would prevent illegal migrants from Mexico from entering the United States.
In 2013, Israel finished the construction of a barrier along sections of its border with Egypt, aimed at curbing illegal migration from Africa.
