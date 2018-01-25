Register
05:09 GMT +325 January 2018
    Border Patrol agents patrol the United States-Mexico Border wall during Opening the Door Of Hope/Abriendo La Puerta De La Esparana at Friendship Park in San Ysidro, California on Saturday, November 19, 2016

    Journalist: Democrats Should Grill Trump Over Claims Mexico Would Fund Wall

    Taking to Twitter as he typically does, US President Donald Trump vented to netizens on Tuesday and threw taunts at US Senator Chuck Schumer over his statements that the Mexico border wall would now be off the table.

    "Cryin' Chuck Schumer fully understands, especially after his humiliating defeat, that if there is no Wall, there is no DACA," Trump fired off in a late night post. "We must have safety and security, together with a strong Military, for our great people!"

    But wait a minute… as one netizen pointed out, didn't 45 say he wanted Mexico to fund the border wall?

    ​For Ted Rall, an award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, the question remains a head-scratcher.

    Speaking to Sputnik Radio's Loud & Clear, Rall shared his frustration regarding the border wall funding with show hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou.

    "With Schumer saying that the wall is off the table, no one is bringing up the fact that throughout the campaign Donald Trump repeatedly said that Mexico would pay for the wall," Rall told Kiriakou. "I've yet to hear a single Democrat ask: ‘Hey, why are you asking us for $18 billion when you said Mexico was paying for the wall.'"

    And that's not the only thorn in Rall's side.

    Multiple layers of steel walls, fences, razor wire and other barricades are viewed from the United States side of the of the US-Mexico border on January 26, 2017 in San Ysidro, California
    One Way or Another: Trump Wants Mexico to Pay for Border Wall 'Directly or Indirectly'

    "There's been this ridiculous idea… coming from the Trump administration that says they're going to charge a border crossing fee to people entering the country legally from Mexico to pay [for the wall]," Rall said. "But that's not even possible because border crossing fees and visa fees are bilateral agreements under international laws."

    "If Mexico was charged $20 per person, Mexico would have to charge the same $20 to Americans seeking to go to Mexico, which mean that the meta effect would be zero dollars and zero cents," he added, before doubling down on the fact that the notion is completely "ridiculous."

    But the entire situation isn't anything new, according to Rall, who said that the Democrats are simply "negotiating against themselves."

    "At a certain point you have to realize that it's not a bug in the system, it's a feature in the system," the cartoonist told Becker, later suggesting that the Democrats should run attack ads questioning Trump's Mexico statements.

    "I would run one attack ad after another relentlessly showing video of Trump saying that Mexico is going to pay for the wall," he said.

