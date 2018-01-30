Yemen Deadlock: PM Reportedly Plans to Flee as Palace Seized

More than twenty people have already been killed in heavy clashes between the pro-government forces and supporters of the Southern Transitional Council in Yemen's port city of Aden.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, officials told the AP news agency that Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmed Obaid Bin Daghar is about to flee the country as Southern Transitional Council (STC) militants entered the presidential palace in Aden.

The statement came amid the ongoing fierce clashes between two former allies, pro-government forces and STC militants, which erupted after Yemen's internationally recognized government failed to meet a deadline to resign.

READ MORE: 'Great Surprise': General Says Turning Point in Yemen Conflict is Close at Hand

Late last week, more than twenty people were killed in the clashes as supporters of a movement to restore South Yemen's independence from the North reportedly captured several government facilities.

Clashes between the legitimate government forces and the southern resistance in #Aden after their control of the legitimate government building and the situation is very tense#Yemen #اليمن pic.twitter.com/6uIThrimaK — Naji Alkaladi (@NajTV) 28 января 2018 г.

President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, who was earlier backed by STC militants, has accused them of trying to stage a coup. He is currently under pressure by South Yemen to replace both the Prime Minister and parliamentary cabinet.

Clashes in #Aden between #Southern_Resistance and pro-Hadi forces. SR demands to dismiss the PM Ahmed bin Daghr. pic.twitter.com/E9JznSkbPr — Yemen Observer (@YemeniObserv) 28 января 2018 г.

Hadi previously fled from advancing Houthi militants to his hometown of Aden, and alongside the Saudi-led coalition helped push the Houthis away from southern regions.