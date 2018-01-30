Suicide Attack at Yemeni Military Checkpoint Leaves at Least 11 Dead - Reports

On Sunday, fierce clashes broke out between Southern Movement militants and the Yemeni government forces of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, backed by Saudi Arabia.

According to Reuters citing local officials and residents, a suicide car bomb attack on a military checkpoint in southeastern Yemeni has left at least 11 people dead.

Locals reportedly said that gunmen opened fire after a suspect rammed an explosives-laden car into the checkpoint, located northeast of Ataq, the capital of the Yemeni province of Shabwa.

No further information has been immediately available, however, the security situation in Yemen has further deteriotated since January 28, when fierce clashes broke out between Southern Movement militants and the Yemeni government forces of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, backed by Saudi Arabia.

The tensions escalated after Hadi’s failure to meet the movement's demand on the government to resign by Sunday. The Yemeni health authorities reported that at least 20 people died and 120 were injured as a result of the clashes.

The Southern Movement created its own transitional council in May shortly after their leader, Aidarus Zoubaidi, then governor of Aden province, was dismissed by Hadi.